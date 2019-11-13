CorMedix (CRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) is set to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect CorMedix to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. CorMedix has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In other CorMedix news, Director Janet Dillione bought 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $50,343.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 1,801,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $12,156,750.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,819,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,289,954.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

