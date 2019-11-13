Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 961 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 233.4% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 21,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

