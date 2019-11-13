Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,274 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

