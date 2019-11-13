Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $291.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.98 and its 200-day moving average is $284.66. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $204.95 and a 52-week high of $313.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $318.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total transaction of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,374,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $2,500,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

