Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,837 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AstraZeneca by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 509,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Liberum Capital raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $49.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

