Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Down 3%

Corero Network Security PLC (LON:CNS) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), 43,630 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 26,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Corero Network Security Company Profile (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall, which provides protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS attacks, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

