Cooper Energy (ASX:COE) Shares Down 3.4%

Cooper Energy Ltd. (ASX:COE)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.56 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.40), approximately 3,787,894 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.58 ($0.41).

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.55. The firm has a market cap of $908.07 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00.

Cooper Energy Company Profile (ASX:COE)

Cooper Energy Limited, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company, engages in the discovery, commercialization, and sale of gas to south-east Australia. The company's principal project is the Sole gas project, which is under development in the offshore Gippsland Basin. It operates offshore gas production and exploration projects in the Otway Basin; and offshore gas exploration and development projects in the Gippsland Basin, as well as an onshore oil production and exploration project from the western flank of the Cooper Basin.

