Contrasting Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) & ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA)

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viveve Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viveve Medical -429.71% -2,976.15% -123.23% ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -347.34% -242.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viveve Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viveve Medical $18.52 million 0.28 -$49.32 million ($161.00) -0.02 ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 709.41 -$9.80 million ($2.10) -0.51

ENDRA Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viveve Medical. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viveve Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viveve Medical and ENDRA Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viveve Medical 1 5 0 0 1.83 ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viveve Medical currently has a consensus price target of $2.24, suggesting a potential downside of 36.36%. ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.75%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Viveve Medical.

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Viveve Medical on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Canada. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

