Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 11,125,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,202% from the previous session’s volume of 336,966 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $35.75.

The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBPX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Continental Building Products to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Building Products to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,679,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 163,909 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,091,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 157,311 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,901,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Continental Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:CBPX)

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

