Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 69.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,137,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,363,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,445,000 after purchasing an additional 242,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after purchasing an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $184.01. The company had a trading volume of 805,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $214.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.38 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total transaction of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

