Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 million.

Consolidated Water stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. 75,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,644. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of $257.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CWCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

