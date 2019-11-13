Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,435,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,437,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $87.53. 55,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.73. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.51.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

