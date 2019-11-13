CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.81

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.81 and last traded at $113.56, with a volume of 5304 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.12.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CONMED from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CONMED from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CONMED by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

