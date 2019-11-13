Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Up 1,507.7% in October

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 1,507.7% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.