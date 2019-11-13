Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Trading Down 1.2%

Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), approximately 40,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 64,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.26).

The firm has a market cap of $19.41 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 20.97.

In other news, insider James(Jim) Mellon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,026.79).

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold and silver in Nicaragua. It owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 10 contiguous and adjacent concessions covering an area of 313 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

