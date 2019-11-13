Condor Capital Management Trims Stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $166.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

