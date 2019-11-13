Condor Capital Management Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,170.88. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,189.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.74. 1,629,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,994,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

