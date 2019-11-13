Condor Capital Management Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 12,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total transaction of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,463,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,301.68. 12,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,958. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,323.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,246.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,180.49. The company has a market cap of $904.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,412.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

