Condor Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 420,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,635 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,399. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.68.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

