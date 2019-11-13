Condor Capital Management Acquires 199 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.08. 938,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

