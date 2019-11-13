Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 2.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.50 and its 200 day moving average is $173.70.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.04.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

