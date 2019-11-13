Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on November 29th

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 151,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,281. Computer Programs & Systems has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

