Comparing Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) & Optibase (OTCMKTS:OBAS)

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.99% 6.23% 4.06% Optibase -8.60% -1.87% -0.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Optibase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.74 million 0.58 $42.93 million N/A N/A Optibase $16.61 million 3.36 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Summary

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV beats Optibase on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

