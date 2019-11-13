Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

In other news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,126.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,804 shares of company stock worth $748,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK opened at $70.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

