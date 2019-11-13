Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Waste Connections by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 256,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,585,000 after buying an additional 175,665 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,639,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,978,000 after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,646.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $186,334.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,167.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,294 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WCN opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $97.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

