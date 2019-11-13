Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Apollo Investment worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AINV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 135,636 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 568,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 397,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Apollo Investment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.