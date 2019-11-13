Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.76% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,155,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 319.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58.

