Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FIX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,619. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 4,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $206,276.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,434,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $1,063,999.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,560 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,453 shares of company stock worth $1,447,933 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

