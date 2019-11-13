Comerica Bank Sells 43,580 Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,580 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Saia worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth about $21,294,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 38.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,162,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,147,000 after buying an additional 325,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Saia by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,153,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,581,000 after buying an additional 254,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth about $7,134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Saia by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,532,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $1,482,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,891.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Holland sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $90,201.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $99.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Saia Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Saia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

