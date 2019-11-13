Comerica Bank Sells 3,929 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Relx by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Relx by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

