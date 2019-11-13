Comerica Bank Purchases 10,419 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $204,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 5,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $924,013.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,056 shares of company stock worth $13,833,677. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

ROLL opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.19.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.