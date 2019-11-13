Comerica Bank Has $2.64 Million Position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,081 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 6,359.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 4,069,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.82. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITUB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itau Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Itau Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

