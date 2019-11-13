Comerica Bank Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NFG opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $42.98 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

