Comerica Bank Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Eldorado Resorts worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 59.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,599 shares in the company, valued at $903,180.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,390.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ERI stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

