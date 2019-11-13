Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Stephen A. Skaggs Sells 1,500 Shares

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total transaction of $236,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $173.92.

Get Coherent alerts:

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 160.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the second quarter worth $57,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COHR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.