Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Communications in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,458. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $64.91. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.65%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $267,475.05. Insiders have sold a total of 33,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,737 in the last three months. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 572,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,092 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

