CNA Financial Corp Sells 50,995 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,995 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of CNA Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 29,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. 1,465,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,396,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 859,336 shares of company stock worth $44,753,591. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

