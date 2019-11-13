CNA Financial Corp Purchases 4,856 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,124,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,030,000 after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.97. 4,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,599. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.