CNA Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 3,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.