CNA Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 229,112 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,971.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. 45,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,717. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 58,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $367,729.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $76,548.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 582,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,036.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,833 in the last three months.

NG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.