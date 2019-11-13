CNA Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

CNA Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in South State were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of South State by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 5,404.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other South State news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $625,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $42,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,368. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ SSB traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,034. South State Corp has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

