Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,325 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $54.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. The stock had a trading volume of 98,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.