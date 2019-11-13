Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $117,571.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 339,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,495,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.