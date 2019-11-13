Close Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after acquiring an additional 815,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. TheStreet cut EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.62.

EOG traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. 445,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,784. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

