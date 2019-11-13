Close Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.25. 20,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,677. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Cowen raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

