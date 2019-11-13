Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 69,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 21,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 557.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 40,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 34,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $1,131,520.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,819 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. 301,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,396,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

