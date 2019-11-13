Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the September 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

