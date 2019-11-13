Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.76.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,979,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $51.96. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

