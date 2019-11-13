Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $204.00

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 9272646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50 ($2.86).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective (down from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 358.27 ($4.68).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 254.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

