CIBC Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$110.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$106.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of KXS traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,671. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$60.01 and a 12-month high of C$101.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$85.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.15.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.